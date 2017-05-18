Vancouver police to walk in 2017 pride parade
About 20 per cent of police officers walking in the parade will wear uniform – the others will wear T-shirts.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Vancouver police will walk in Vancouver’s Pride Parade this summer after reaching an agreement with the Vancouver Pride Society, the police announced Thursday.
They had two petitions to consider in its decision – one asked that police not participate in the parade, and the other asked that police be included.
Vancouver police and pride parade organizers agreed that 20 per cent of the police contingent will wear uniform and the rest will wear t-shirts.
In addition, there will be no marked police vehicles in the parade.
The announcement comes five months after Toronto pride parade organizers banned uniformed police officers from walking in that city’s 2017 pride parade. That city’s police force has said it will not participate in the parade as a result.
This will be the 21st consecutive year Vancouver police have participated in the Vancouver Pride Parade.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Police in Nova Scotia trying to ID man wanted for causing damage to van in Sobeys parking lot
-
Hammonds Plains man dead after crash between motorcycle, pick-up truck in Bedford
-
Much like her father, Ivanka Trump's legacy is on the line: Westwood
-
Review calls for Cole Harbour and Auburn Drive high schools to become one campus