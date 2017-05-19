Trudeau says he'll work with provinces on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

SURREY, B.C. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he'll work with British Columbia and Alberta to move ahead with his government's agenda of building the economy while protecting the environment.

Trudeau was in Surrey today and was asked about the possibility that B.C. could wind up with a government that opposes the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

The final count from the recent provincial election, including absentee ballots, will be completed next week and the anti-pipeline Greens are poised to hold the balance of power if a minority government is confirmed.

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley has said that no province has the power to stop the expansion of the pipeline, which runs from the Edmonton area to Burnaby.

Trudeau did not directly answer a question about whether her statement was true, but he says he has a very positive relationship with the provinces and will work with them to ensure they are creating good jobs while moving toward a lower-carbon economy.