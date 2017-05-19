Vancouver takes legal action against short-term rental operators
The city says it is prosecuting the operators of two large-scale short-term rental operators and another has paid $24,000 in fines.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
The City of Vancouver is taking two short-term rental building operators to court.
In a statement released Friday, the city announced that it has escalated enforcement on three high-profile operators that have been illegally operating short-term rents – such as Airbnb – “at a commercial scale”.
Onni, the operators of a building at 1022 Seymour St., has paid fines totally $24,000 and has agreed to stop renting out units for less than 30 days, according to the city.
Two other operators – Vancouver Extended Stay, which manages two buildings at 1288 West Georgia St. and 1200 Alberni St., and Carmana Plaza at 1128 Alberni St. – have also agreed to stop accepting new short-term rental reservations.
The city bylaw violations from those two operators “have been referred to prosecution.”
Short-term rentals are illegal in Vancouver, as only hotels and licensed bed and breakfasts can rent units for less than 30 days at a time within the city.
However, the city is working on a bylaw that would make some short-term rentals legal, but only for those renting out their principal residence.
Other cities, such as Richmond, have also taken steps to regulate short-term rentals amid the region’s housing affordability crisis and low vacancy rate for rentals.