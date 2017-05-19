Vancouver takes legal action against short-term rental operators

The City of Vancouver is taking two short-term rental building operators to court.

In a statement released Friday, the city announced that it has escalated enforcement on three high-profile operators that have been illegally operating short-term rents – such as Airbnb – “at a commercial scale”.

Onni, the operators of a building at 1022 Seymour St., has paid fines totally $24,000 and has agreed to stop renting out units for less than 30 days, according to the city.

Two other operators – Vancouver Extended Stay, which manages two buildings at 1288 West Georgia St. and 1200 Alberni St., and Carmana Plaza at 1128 Alberni St. – have also agreed to stop accepting new short-term rental reservations.

The city bylaw violations from those two operators “have been referred to prosecution.”

Short-term rentals are illegal in Vancouver, as only hotels and licensed bed and breakfasts can rent units for less than 30 days at a time within the city.

However, the city is working on a bylaw that would make some short-term rentals legal, but only for those renting out their principal residence.