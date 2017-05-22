Chinatown advocates hold festival against condo project as Vancouver East MP speaks out

A 12-storey condominium development plan in Vancouver’s Chinatown continued to drum up controversy on Monday, with a “rally and dragon boat festival” drawing opponents out on the Victoria Day holiday.

On Monday afternoon, advocates with the Chinatown Concern Group and residents opposed to the development at 105 Keefer St. protested to "protect the heart of Chinatown," according to their Facebook page.

The Beedie Group development would rezone the parking lot at that corner, offering 110 condominium units and 25 seniors housing unit subsidized by B.C. Housing. But many of the neighbourhood’s low-income Chinese seniors feared the project would drive up prices and not provide nearly enough affordable housing.

Meanwhile, a letter to the City by the neighbourhood’s Member of Parliament, Jenny Kwan, called for the project to be halted in a designated heritage area Kwan called “endangered.”

“It is vital that we do everything we can to help revitalize Chinatown in such a way that preserves, protects and reinvigorates the integrity of this historic neighbourhood,” Kwan wrote. “As you know, ongoing immense development pressure is having a direct impact on Chinatown.

“… Not only does the proposed rezoning threaten the heritage buildings in the neighbourhood, many of them owned and operated by Chinese clan associations and provides valuable housing for Chinese seniors and other low-income residents, it also threatens the investments the City itself has made to protect the neighbourhood.”

Starting at Chinatown Memorial Square on Keefer Street, the rally and festival featured homemade sticky rice samples, paper boat-folding, and sign-making.