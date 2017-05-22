Coquihalla Highway closed south of Merritt due to fire

Highway 5, also known as the Coquihalla Highway, was closed in both directions just south of Merrit since Monday morning, just in time for the end of the Victoria Day long weekend and what is traditionally a busy day on B.C.'s highways.

Authorities closed the highway in both directions 25 km south of Merritt due to a dangerous goods fire and hazmat teams arrived on scene as of 10:30 a.m. Drive BC has not provided an estimated time of re-opening.

There are alternative routes on highways 1, 8, 3, or 97.