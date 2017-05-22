Hazmat crews responding to truck fire south of Merritt, B.C.

MERRITT, B.C. — A truck fire on a major highway in British Columbia's Interior is snarling traffic and prompting concerns about air quality.

DriveBC says hazmat crews are on the scene of a dangerous goods vehicle incident on Highway 5, south of Kamloops.

Interior Health says the a semi-truck carrying potentially dangerous hazardous chemicals caught fire early Sunday morning, producing smoke that could create health problems.

It's unclear whether anyone was injured in the fire or what chemicals the truck was carrying.

Interior Health says anyone in the area who smells or tastes anything unusual in the air should go indoors, close the windows and doors and turn off any air conditioning units.