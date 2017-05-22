Mansion rentals see increase as Vancouver’s high-end market slows

Tucked away on a Shaughnessy side street, a six-bedroom brown stucco Tudor house rents for $8,800 a month. A block away, a brand new four-bedroom home rents for whopping $19,800 a month, while the five-bedroom “custom” home hiding behind a hedge will cost you $11,000 a month.

In West Vancouver, you can rent a six-bedroom house with “great views” for $21,000 (that includes swimming pool maintenance and gardening). The six-bedroom “Canterbury Chippendale Mansion” goes for $13,500 a month.

On the more modest end of the scale, a four-bedroom rancher built in 1956 in the British Properties rents for $4,800 a month, while several houses listed in Vancouver’s Dunbar neighbourhood range from $4,000 to $7,000 a month.

Dion Letendre, a property manager with Unique Accommodations in Vancouver, said his company has been managing an increasing number of detached homes. He believes the phenomenon is mostly being spurred by the slowdown in Metro Vancouver’s detached home market following the introduction of a 15 per cent foreign buyer tax. Several of the properties currently listed for rent on Craigslist are also for sale.

“(During) the big buying craze, a lot of people were buying for the sake of sitting on it while it appreciates and then selling it,” Letendre said, referring to the extreme run-up in detached home prices between 2015 and 2016. “They were planning to sell six months or a year later for a quick profit, and people who were buying late in the peak ended up not being able to sell them or were going to have to sell them at a loss.”

Despite the increase Letendre has noticed, data collected from Craigslist rental listings for Vancouver between June 2016 and May 2017 does not show any recent rise in number of listings for any bedroom type.

While various media outlets in Vancouver have published stories about groups of young people teaming up to rent mansions in recent years, Letendre emphasized that the houses under Unique Accommodation’s management would be rented to professional couples who make enough income to be able to afford the rent.

Vancouver’s empty home tax is a much more minor factor in the decision to rent out a place, Letendre said. The tax came into effect January 1 and requires homeowners to pay one per cent of the home’s assessed value if homes are occupied for less than six months of the year. The goal of the policy is to increase supply in a very tight rental market.

While Unique Accommodations received a lot of inquiries when the empty homes tax was first introduced, Letendre said those concerns seem to have tapered off.

“It tends to be the locals or people from the U.S. who are concerned about (the tax),” Letendre said. “I think people from overseas are less concerned. I think for a lot of them, it was a place to just invest money, whereas the people from the States and (locals), they’re the ones that were using it to be a second home for themselves.”

Many of the condos listed for rent are stylishly furnished, which has become “a bit of a craze,” Letendre said, as owners aim to emulate Airbnb listings for their longer-term rentals.