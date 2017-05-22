South False Creek Seawall reopens for busy summer

The south part of the False Creek seawall has re-opened in time for the busy summer months after the city finished upgrades to the path this spring.

The section between Anderson Street and Alder Bay Walk, the oldest portion of the seawall, has been blocked off since January for construction.

For now, the reopened section features new lighting, a water fountain, as well as separate lanes for walking and cycling. The path is now six-metres wide in total.

Crews will install a median and plant cherry trees in the future to further separate the walking path from the cycling lanes, according to the proposed design on the city’s website.

The city will halt construction during the busy summer months and resume in September 2017. The project is slated for completion spring 2018.

The city began consultations on the project in summer 2013.