Abbotsford police investigate ‘disturbing’ sexual assault on bus

Abbotsford police are looking for a suspect in what it calls a “disturbing” sexual assault incident that happened on a bus last Thursday, May 18.

A 23-year old woman took a seat on a bus at Highstreet Mall at 5 p.m., when a drunk man boarded the bus at the next stop and sat beside to her, according to a written release.

He told her his name was “Jas” or “Jess” and that he worked in the car industry. Then he put his hand on her left thigh and began to move it. She cried and exited the bus at the next stop, Blue Jay Street and Maclure Road. At that point, the bus driver had noticed what was happening and followed the woman off the bus. The suspect then left the bus and walked away.

“Abbotsford police are investigating this disturbing sexual assault and are appealing for information about the identity of the suspect,” the force said in a release.

Police are also looking to speak with the other passengers on the bus.

The suspect is described as a South Asian male in his late 20s. He was about six feet tall with a heavy build and unshaven face. He was wearing a black baseball cap and black clothing.