B.C. election results 2.0: ballot-counting, recounting continues as NDP narrows B.C. Liberal lead

Monday was like déjà vu of May 9. But this time, nobody had to stay up until midnight to find out we still don’t know who won.

The Victoria Day holiday was the first of up to three days of counting ballots from the B.C. provincial election, scheduled by law two weeks after election day. Two weeks ago, it was simply too close to call — the closest result in a half-century with no party commanding a majority and several ridings within a stone’s throw of a tie.

At the beginning of Tuesday, the second day of tallying and recounting ballots, the B.C. NDP were narrowing their B.C. Liberal rivals lead in the popular vote by roughly half, or nearly 9,000 votes — with Elections B.C. finished counting 47 per cent of absentee and special ballots.



That means at least another day of uncertainty as to who effectively holds power in B.C., if any party carries a majority of seats, or if the Greens could wield king-maker power in a minority government.

Two of the ridings faced a recount by a judge.

One of those, Courtenay-Comox on Vancouver Island, had seen the NDP eke out a win over the B.C. Liberals by just nine votes on May 9, sparking an automatic recount by a judge starting Monday.

Another, Vancouver-False Creek, saw incumbent B.C. Liberal Sam Sullivan defeat the NDP’s Morgane Oger by 560 votes, which Elections B.C. approved for recount because of a third party’s request.

By 10 a.m. Tuesday, the NDP had increased its margin of victory in Courtenay-Comox from nine votes to 12 but that could change again over Tuesday or Wednesday.

Meanwhile, by 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sullivan had bolstered his 560-ballot lead by a further nine votes.

The new ballot counts included the judicial recounts, as well as 179,611 absentee ballots — those cast out of voters’ assigned areas, mail-in ballots, and special ballots at hospitals and other institutions.

In the closest ridings, absentee ballots accounted for far more than the different between leading candidates.

In razor-close Courtenay-Comox, 2,077 such ballots are being counted this week.

And in Maple Ridge-Mission by 10 a.m. Tuesday, the NDP had increased their lead over the B.C. Liberals from just 120 votes to 166 votes; 2,562 ballots are being counted there this week.

Meanwhile, the B.C. Liberals increased their 170-vote lead in Coquitlam-Burke Mountain by 45 ballots by 10 a.m. Tuesday; 2,134 ballots are being counted there.

One of the most nail-biting absentee-ballot counts to watch — and potentially leading to a further round of automatic 100-vote-or-less recounts — was Richmond-Queensborough. Former Global News veteran-turned-B.C. Liberal Jas Johal saw his lead reduced Monday from a 263 vote-lead to just 116.