Clean-up begins after truck fire closes Coquihalla Highway on Victoria Day

MERRITT, B.C. — Traffic is now moving again northbound on a major British Columbia highway after a truck fire raised concerns about contamination from potentially dangerous chemicals released during the smoky blaze.

Officials partially reopened the Coquihalla Highway 25 kilometres south of Merritt just after 5 a.m., nearly 24 hours after the route was shutdown when the transport truck burst into flames early Monday.

But southbound traffic remains halted as a hazardous materials team clears away the remnants of the charred truck, although several alternate routes are available.

The DriveBC website says crews hope to have the highway completely reopened within hours.

The Ministry of Transportation has not yet said what dangerous goods the truck was carrying but Interior Health issued a warning that smoke from the fire could create health problems.