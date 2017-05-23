‘Extremely frustrating’ to see crowds where sea lion grabbed girl says expert

Reports of crowds gathering on the dock where a young girl was pulled into the water by a sea lion is infuriating one marine mammal expert because it could be dangerous both for people and the sea lion.

A now viral video shows the sea lion surfacing near the dock where people are feeding it bread, before the animal lunges toward a girl and drags her into the water. A man jumps off the dock moments later and lifts the girl up and into safety.

She suffered a superficial wound and is now receiving treatment, according to the Vancouver Aquarium.

The incident, which happened on Saturday, could have been avoided if people listened to the signs to not feed wild animals, says Danielle Hyson, senior marine mammal trainer at the aquarium.

But despite the close call, some people are still not giving the sea lion a lot of space.

“It’s extremely frustrating – obviously it’s a public safety issue,” said Hyson.

“But if [the sea lion] has any more aggressive instances he may be labelled as a nuisance animal and he may be put down.”

Hyson, who has been training sea lions for 11 years, says the animal appears to be used to people feeding it. That probably led to its’ aggressive actions Saturday, she said.

“It’s my opinion that he became frustrated when the feeding stopped,” she said.

Feeding a wild animal is illegal and can result in fines or even jail time but that law is not enforced enough, said Hyson.