Dude Chilling Park yogis 'lunged' into uncertainty by permit demand

Did Vancouver's park board over-stretch its interpretation of the rules when it put a halt to umpermitted yoga classes in Dude Chilling Park this weekend?



Or did the yogis congregating twice daily in the Mount Pleasant green space get a little too "chill" and lunge a pose too far in a public space without a permit?



"We have been operating in a legal grey area with the city for the past years," the Dude Chilling Yoga Collective posted to its Facebook page on Saturday, "and have now been informed that we are not going to be allowed to offer classes as we have been at the park.

"At this time we do not have the means to organize and pay for the required permits that the city is imposing on us … It is very sad to all of us and we will miss practicing with you."

Vancouver parks board did not immediately return Metro's request for an interview, but we will update this story if they do.

For several years, the group's offered two classes a day starting in spring for yogis of "all levels" for no charge or a donation, weather permitting. But according to the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation website, while the city's parks are available for anyone in the public to use for private recreation, even groups, all "organized recreational activities" need a special park board permit and separate city permit application — four months in advance, and requiring insurance.



"Groups and individuals planning to access public land for informal and casual use do not require a permit," the city states. "If you want to use park space for organized recreation activities, whether you charge a fee or not, you must have a permit."

The park board website lists among those organized activities fitness classes, bootcamps, swimming lessons, yoga classes and dog training.