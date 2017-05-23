Elevator from Granville Bridge to Granville Island proposed

An elevator from the Granville Street bridge down to the “heart of Granville Island” is just one idea proposed by a team of advisors who have prepared a new plan for the busy shopping and arts area for 2040.

Granville Island has been heralded as an innovative urban planning success story ever since it was first transformed from a heavy industrial area to a hub for artists, theatre, local food sales and park space in the 1980s.

The 2040 plan emphasizes reducing vehicle traffic, and one of the ways it proposes to do this is to put an elevator and staircase in the middle of the Granville Bridge. The report notes that while only one relatively infrequent bus (the No. 50) stops right at Granville Island, while several buses stop a few blocks away from the entrance to Granville Island.