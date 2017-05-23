Street fight: City engineers get more power with bylaw change

Transportation planners and engineers at city hall insist they won’t run amok with the increased authority granted them by a recent bylaw change — but business groups in Vancouver aren’t buying it.

“You don’t have checks and balances from the elected officials — the bureaucrats are now making decisions on behalf of the elected officials, who were put there by the voters,” said Nick Pogor, president of the Commercial Drive Business Society, a group that has staunchly opposed a proposed bike lane on Commercial Drive.

The city’s engineering department sought to change an existing bylaw so that staff can make changes to sidewalks and streets without first getting approval from council. The aim of the changes, which council voted to approve May 17, are “to facilitate more efficient delivery of important complete street improvements” under the city’s Transportation 2040 plan.

Such changes could include removing traffic lanes or parking spaces to make room for widened sidewalks or cycling infrastructure. The term “complete street” refers to a street that can safely and comfortable accommodate pedestrians, cyclists and cars, and the City of Vancouver would like to have a network of such streets running throughout the city.

Speaking to council on May 17, Dale Bracewell, manager of transportation planning, said the current street bylaw dates back to 1944 and gives the engineering department the power to make changes related to moving vehicle: “changing parking lanes and that kind of thing,” he said.

“That’s OK, that’s been something that’s stewarded well. But anything related to walking, cycling or transit requires council approval.”

Bracewell and other senior staff explained to council that anything controversial — like a new bike lane — would go through a community consultation process and would also come before council.

But engineering wanted the power to enact smaller items, like a temporary change to try out a traffic calming measure or, while a building is being redeveloped, to also make a change to the street.

“Council at any point in time could direct staff to bring consultation processes to council,” Bracewell assured councillors.

There is no hard measure, like cost, to determine which projects would be brought to council, said Jerry Dobrovolny, general manager of engineering, in response to councillors’ questions.

That didn’t sit well with NPA Coun. George Affleck, who voted against the motion.

“You’re moving decision making about one of the most important things we do in this city, into the back rooms of city hall,” he told the six Vision councillors and mayor who voted to approve the motion.

Aiyana Kane, the owner of Bandidas Tacqueria on Commercial Drive and a member of the Commercial Drive Business Society, supports the idea of a “complete street” with a bike lane on the busy arterial street. She’s frustrated that the board of the society continues to spend money, including hiring a public relations firm, to oppose the bike lane.

She’s unsure of her position on the bylaw change, noting that she feels fine about engineering having the extra authority with Vision in charge, but might feel differently if a political party with different priorities were governing the city.

“I can see both sides, I can see where people feel nervous about it,” Kane said.

“But I feel like right now, oh man, this bike lane proposal on Commercial Drive — so much money has been wasted on this so-called consultation. It’s been years and it’ll be years more.”