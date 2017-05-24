Liberal minority confirmed as Elections B.C. completes vote count

It’s finally, really, official: British Columbia will have its first minority government in 65 years.

The province anxiously waited for three days – and wore out the refresh buttons on the BC Elections website – as more than 170,000 absentee ballots were counted this week while the fate of the province hinged on a few ridings that were too close to call on election night, May 9.

In the end, it all came down to the Vancouver Island riding of Courtenay-Comox late Wednesday evening, where NDP candidate Ronna-Rae Leonard was confirmed the winner over Liberal candidate Jim Benninger by just 189 votes. Leonard recieved 10,886 votes to Benninger's 10,697.

That means instead of maintaining her majority government, Premier Christy Clark’s Liberals head into the next legislative session with a minority government of 43 seats, while the NDP has 41 seats.

In a release, Elections B.C. said there would be no automatic judicial recounts (judicial recount are held if there is a tie, or if the difference between the top two candidates is less than 1/500 of the total ballots). Candidates still have six days to apply to the Supreme Court of B.C. for a judicial recount if they believe errors were made.



The final popular count showed just how close the election was, with the Liberals and NDP almost tied with 40.36 and 40.28 per cent of the vote respectively. In fact, provincewide, the difference between the two parties was a mere 1,566 votes.

In a statement Wednesday, the premier said her party had achieved a plurality in the legislature and a "responsibility to move forward and form a government."

"The final result reinforces that British Columbians want us to work together, across party lines, and get things done for them."



Andrew Weaver’s B.C. Green Party preserved its three seats from election night, giving the party the balance of power. The Greens received 16.84 per cent of the popular vote.

