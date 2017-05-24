No arrests as woman dies following targeted shooting in east Vancouver

Vancouver has recorded its eighth homicide of 2017.

Vancouver Police Const. Jason Doucette says 33-year-old Janice Nicole Bryant died following a targeted shooting early Tuesday evening.

Doucette says police responded to an east Vancouver neighbourhood just after 5 p.m. to find the critically injured woman.

She was rushed to hospital but died a short time later.

Investigators have not said why they believe the shooting was targeted.