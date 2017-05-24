Police investigate East Vancouver shooting homicide
A 33-year old Vancouver woman has died after a targeted shooting in East Vancouver
A
A
Janice Nicole Bryant died after she was shot near in East Vancouver Tuesday in what was Vancouver's eigth homicide in 2017, according to police.
Police have not arrested anyone in connection with the homicide yet but say investigators do not believe the incident was random.
The targetted shooting happened at approximately 5 p.m. near East 7th Avenue and St. Catherines Street, according to a written release.
Bryant, 33, was rushed to hospital after officers found her at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds. She died shortly after.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the VPD's Major Crime Section at 604-717-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
