Report urges B.C. to support clean tech

British Columbia’s clean technology companies could use a boost from the province, according to a new report.

The Pembina Institute released its “Vision for Clean Grown in B.C.” on Wednesday, which calls on government to invest in the sector.

According to the report, the clean technology market is worth $1.15 trillion globally.

And while the sector has been growing steadily in Canada, with $13.3 billion in revenue in 2015, the country’s overall share of the global market has shrunk 12 per cent from 2008 as other counties, like China and India, ramp up investment in clean tech.

The report says B.C.’s clean tech sector made $1.8 billion in revenue last year, a 20 per cent increase from 2014.

Over the last six years, the number of clean tech companies in the province has increased by 35 per cent.

The industry has “huge potential” but has lacked support from government thus far, according to Pembina’s B.C. director, Josha MacNab.

“We have seen some government inaction on establishing British Columbia’s clean economy and we need to take steps forward to re-establish British Columbia at the forefront of the international progress,” said MacNab.

“One of the places we’re seeing challenges is in the scaling up of technologies. Some of the things we need to see from government is a guarantee of tax credits, government procurement and seeing government using its own buying power, essential, to help create a market and provide proof of concept for some of these technologies to really help them gain a foothold in the market.”

If properly fostered, MacNab said the sector could be a key job-creating industry for the province, much like the resource, tech and tourism industries already are now.

“I think we’re already seeing it as a job-creation industry. We know the sector is already growing in the province. The number of clean tech companies is up 35 per cent and that’s fantastic. That’s the kind of growth that we need to see,” she said.

“But within Canada we’re starting to see that our share of the global market is shrinking and we are starting to fall behind. Unless we are actively supporting and pursuing the development of these kind of firms within British Columbia, we’re going to slip further and further behind.”