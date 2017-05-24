Chinatown condo sparks passionate testimonies at public hearing

Emotions flared at a public hearing for a Chinatown redevelopment where council heard from 35 of 210 speakers on a rezoning application for a 12-storey condo at 105 Keefer St., beside a Chinese-Canadian memorial.

Tuesday’s public hearing is scheduled to reconvene Thursday night and will likely go on for several more days due to the large number of speakers. Observers have described it as a key moment for Chinatown.

Some opponents to the project, like Jessica Chiu, want the city to dedicate 105 Keefer St. to the Chinatown community, by creating housing that is affordable for current residents and businesses that cater to them.

Many of Chinatown’s grocery and herbal stores have shut down in recent years.

Armin Amrolia with BC Housing confirmed to council Tuesday that all 25 units will be rented out to seniors at the $700-per-month mark, well below the city’s requirements for social housing.

But veteran activist Shirley Chan, argued 25 social housing units will do little to stop the tide of new housing and businesses that “lack any meaningful link to Chinatown.”

“105 Keefer is really situated at a hyper sensitive corner – a gateway to Chinatown from the south, a memorial honouring fallen soldiers of Chinese descent and railway workers including my great grandfather.”

Well-known speakers included Vancouver East MP Jenny Kwan, who urged the city to consider buying the land to create even more social housing and local real estate mogul Bob Rennie, who argued the project would provide sorely needed housing supply in the neighbourhood.

“Unless we bring more residents to the area, Chinatown will fail,” he said.

Representatives from the Vancouver Chinatown Merchant Association and Vancouver Lions Club also expressed to council their support for the project.

Ryan Beedie, president of Beedie Living, defended his company’s proposal, highlighting the company’s willingness to go through a four-year application and consultation process in order to build a condo at 105 Keefer St.

“We did not seek out a controversial project but we have persisted because we and our supporters believe in this project and Chinatown’s long term success,” he told council.