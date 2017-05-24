Do's and don'ts when you see a wild animal: experts
It is illegal in B.C. to feed a dangerous wild animal
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Some interaction between people and wildlife is inevitable in B.C., but as a recent incident between a sea lion and young girl in Steveston shows, getting too close to wild animals can result in some terrifying situations.
Often, animals are attracted to humans because people are feeding them or have fed them in the past, according to wildlife experts, who warn that feeding dangerous wildlife is illegal and can cause animals to feel comfortable around humans, leading to more conflict between people and animals.
People can call the B.C. Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277 to report someone feeding or intentionally attracting wildlife.
Metro spoke with wildlife experts from the B.C. Conservation Service, the Vancouver Aquarium and the Stanley Park Ecological Society about what people should and should not do if they encounter these four animals found in B.C.:
Bears
The B.C. Conservation Officer Service can get as many as 5,000 calls about black bear encounters a month during the late summer months, according to its website.
- Don’t run or climb a tree
- Don’t make eye contact with bear
- Don’t scream
- Do go indoors without turning your back on the bear
- Do move slowly
- Do use pepper spray if the bear gets too close
Source: B.C. Conservation Service
Cougars
Cougars seem attracted to children due to their size and high-pitched voices. Experts recommend parents teach children what to do if they see a cougar.
- Don’t run
- Don’t make sudden movements
- Do maintain eye contact if cougar shows interest in you
- Do show teeth and make loud noises
- Do back away slowly
Source: B.C. Conservation Service
Sea lions
Despite their big eyes and dog-like faces, sea lions are wild animals that are opportunistic predators and will try to eat anything it can get its mouth on, according to the Vancouver Aquarium.
- Don’t hang your hands over the water near the sea lion
- Don’t call or talk to the sea lion
- Do keep your distance
Source: Vancouver Aquarium
Coyotes
Coyotes are generally shy but if they get too close to humans, it is important that people haze them to ensure they maintain their fear of people, says the Stanley Park Ecological Society. There have been 23 reported coyote sightings in Metro Vancouver in May so far and two instances where coyotes killed a pet.
- Don’t run away
- Don’t let dogs off leash
- Do yell and gesture wildly with arms to scare the coyote
- Do throw objects like rocks at the coyote
Source: Stanley Park Ecological Society
Most Popular
-
-
B.C. election results 2.0: ballot-counting, recounting continues as NDP narrows B.C. Liberal lead
-
Grocery store worker has knife pulled on them during Halifax robbery
-
Family of one of Sunday's double-homicide victims mourns second loss in eight months