Do's and don'ts when you see a wild animal: experts

Some interaction between people and wildlife is inevitable in B.C., but as a recent incident between a sea lion and young girl in Steveston shows, getting too close to wild animals can result in some terrifying situations.

Often, animals are attracted to humans because people are feeding them or have fed them in the past, according to wildlife experts, who warn that feeding dangerous wildlife is illegal and can cause animals to feel comfortable around humans, leading to more conflict between people and animals.

People can call the B.C. Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277 to report someone feeding or intentionally attracting wildlife.

Metro spoke with wildlife experts from the B.C. Conservation Service, the Vancouver Aquarium and the Stanley Park Ecological Society about what people should and should not do if they encounter these four animals found in B.C.:

Bears

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service can get as many as 5,000 calls about black bear encounters a month during the late summer months, according to its website.

Don’t run or climb a tree

run or climb a tree Don’t make eye contact with bear

make eye contact with bear Don’t scream

scream Do go indoors without turning your back on the bear

go indoors without turning your back on the bear Do move slowly

move slowly Do use pepper spray if the bear gets too close

Source: B.C. Conservation Service

Cougars

Cougars seem attracted to children due to their size and high-pitched voices. Experts recommend parents teach children what to do if they see a cougar.

Don’t run

run Don’t make sudden movements

make sudden movements Do maintain eye contact if cougar shows interest in you

maintain eye contact if cougar shows interest in you Do show teeth and make loud noises

show teeth and make loud noises Do back away slowly

Source: B.C. Conservation Service

Sea lions

Despite their big eyes and dog-like faces, sea lions are wild animals that are opportunistic predators and will try to eat anything it can get its mouth on, according to the Vancouver Aquarium.

Don’t hang your hands over the water near the sea lion

hang your hands over the water near the sea lion Don’t call or talk to the sea lion

call or talk to the sea lion Do keep your distance

Source: Vancouver Aquarium

Coyotes

Coyotes are generally shy but if they get too close to humans, it is important that people haze them to ensure they maintain their fear of people, says the Stanley Park Ecological Society. There have been 23 reported coyote sightings in Metro Vancouver in May so far and two instances where coyotes killed a pet.

Don’t run away

run away Don’t let dogs off leash

let dogs off leash Do yell and gesture wildly with arms to scare the coyote

yell and gesture wildly with arms to scare the coyote Do throw objects like rocks at the coyote