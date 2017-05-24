News / Vancouver

Do's and don'ts when you see a wild animal: experts

It is illegal in B.C. to feed a dangerous wild animal

Greg Hart/Contributed

Experts recommend hazing coyotes if they get too close to people.

Some interaction between people and wildlife is inevitable in B.C., but as a recent incident between a sea lion and young girl in Steveston shows, getting too close to wild animals can result in some terrifying situations.

Often, animals are attracted to humans because people are feeding them or have fed them in the past, according to wildlife experts, who warn that feeding dangerous wildlife is illegal and can cause animals to feel comfortable around humans, leading to more conflict between people and animals.

People can call the B.C. Conservation Officer Service at 1-877-952-7277 to report someone feeding or intentionally attracting wildlife.

Metro spoke with wildlife experts from the B.C. Conservation Service, the Vancouver Aquarium and the Stanley Park Ecological Society about what people should and should not do if they encounter these four animals found in B.C.:

Bears

Jeff McDonald/Metro

Back away slowly if you encounter a bear.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service can get as many as 5,000 calls about black bear encounters a month during the late summer months, according to its website.

  • Don’t run or climb a tree
  • Don’t make eye contact with bear
  • Don’t scream
  • Do go indoors without turning your back on the bear
  • Do move slowly
  • Do use pepper spray if the bear gets too close

Source: B.C. Conservation Service

Cougars

Metro File

Cougars may target pets or small children, experts warn.

Cougars seem attracted to children due to their size and high-pitched voices. Experts recommend parents teach children what to do if they see a cougar.

  • Don’t run
  • Don’t make sudden movements
  • Do maintain eye contact if cougar shows interest in you
  • Do show teeth and make loud noises
  • Do back away slowly

Source: B.C. Conservation Service

Sea lions

MICHAEL FUJIWARA/YOUTUBE

This sea lion pulled a young girl off the dock at Steveston and into the water.

Despite their big eyes and dog-like faces, sea lions are wild animals that are opportunistic predators and will try to eat anything it can get its mouth on, according to the Vancouver Aquarium.

  • Don’t hang your hands over the water near the sea lion
  • Don’t call or talk to the sea lion
  • Do keep your distance

Source: Vancouver Aquarium

Coyotes

Metro File

Yell and gesture wildly toward coyotes to help them maintain a healthy fear of humans.

Coyotes are generally shy but if they get too close to humans, it is important that people haze them to ensure they maintain their fear of people, says the Stanley Park Ecological Society. There have been 23 reported coyote sightings in Metro Vancouver in May so far and two instances where coyotes killed a pet.

  • Don’t run away
  • Don’t let dogs off leash
  • Do yell and gesture wildly with arms to scare the coyote
  • Do throw objects like rocks at the coyote

Source: Stanley Park Ecological Society

