Makers unite: Local businesses explore sharing space as cost of industrial land grows

Local businesses are hoping to band together to be able to afford space in one of Vancouver’s last remaining light industrial areas, the centrally-located False Creek Flats.

“If we went to somewhere like Kent Ave. in south Vancouver, we would literally lose our team. They wouldn’t be able to get to work,” said Madeleine Shaw, the owner of Lunapads, a company that manufactures cloth menstrual pads.

“I think that’s why I’m most interested in False Creek Flats, because I think there’s an opportunity there to develop a design community that is entrepreneurial, where people are sharing ideas.”

A new plan for the area calls for the flats to be redeveloped, but will limit land use to the existing commercial, light industrial and artist studio uses in the heart of the flats, while allowing higher-density residential development around the edges. It’s estimated the number of jobs will rise from the current 8,000 to 30,000 by 2041.

Shaw’s business isn’t located in False Creek Flats right now, but the building she leases at Commercial and Venables has been bought by a local real estate developer and Lunapads has the next 14 months to find a new space. It’s been difficult: a space right across the street is renting for twice the amount per square foot Lunapads currently pays.

Shaw wants to create a design and product manufacturing hub called Nestworks and co-locate her business with several others, arguing such a space would spark creativity and innovation and help launch the careers of Emily Carr and Kwantlen University grads. (Emily Carr University’s new campus is located at the edge of False Creek Flats.)

“Currently there isn’t really a design district,” she said. “That’s something the city should have because there are talented people here, but if they don’t have a place to work, then how are they supposed to develop their businesses?”

Adam Corneil, the co-founder of a green building demolition company called Natural Constructed Crafting, has a similar vision. His company “deconstructs” buildings — saving reusable parts of buildings for reuse in new construction — and he’d like to partner with other businesses that are also reusing materials for new uses.

“What we’re trying to do is create an upcycle materials hub, preferably in False Creek Flats so it’s central to all of Vancouver,” he said.

“These hubs exist in cities like Seattle, Portland and Oakland and we’re lacking that.”

Naturally Constructed had to leave False Creek Flats because the company was expanding and they couldn’t find a bigger space that fit their budget. Corneil’s business is now located in south Vancouver, but the business is trying to get back to the flats. The ease of commuting is a big draw: employees who take transit, bike, walk or drive can all easily access the area, said Shaw and Corneil. But setting up co-working spaces is “the only way to drive prices down,” Corneil said.

As an example of the collaboration that can happen when similar businesses are located close together, Shaw said Lunapads currently gives fabric scraps to another company that uses them for furniture stuffing. Corneil’s business currently shares space with another business that uses recycled items to make home décor products.

Corneil noted that the City of Vancouver wants property owners to recycle and reuse as much a possible when a building is torn down.