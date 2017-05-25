News / Vancouver

B.C. man pleads guilty to impaired driving in crash that killed Const. Sarah Beckett

Kenneth Fenton pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death in court today in Colwood, B.C.

A RCMP officer holds a stetson in honour of Const. Sarah Beckett during a regimental funeral service at the Q Centre arena in Colwood, B.C. on Tuesday, April 12, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/CHAD HIPOLITO

A RCMP officer holds a stetson in honour of Const. Sarah Beckett during a regimental funeral service at the Q Centre arena in Colwood, B.C. on Tuesday, April 12, 2016.

COLWOOD, B.C. — A man whose truck slammed into an RCMP officer's cruiser killing a 32-year-old constable has pleaded guilty to two charges in a Victoria-area court.

Kenneth Fenton pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death and dangerous driving causing death in court Thursday in Colwood, B.C.

Const. Sarah Beckett's vehicle was hit by a truck in April 2016 at an intersection in Langford.

Fenton originally faced six charges in connection with the crash but Dan McLaughlin of the Crown prosecution office says the remaining charges will be stayed.

Fenton left the court without commenting and will appear in court to fix a date for a sentencing hearing on June 6.

Const. Sarah Beckett.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Const. Sarah Beckett.

Flowers adorn a bronze statue created by artist Derek Rowe, titled RCMP and Child, in front of the West Shore RCMP detachment in Langford, B.C., Wednesday, April 6, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Flowers adorn a bronze statue created by artist Derek Rowe, titled RCMP and Child, in front of the West Shore RCMP detachment in Langford, B.C., Wednesday, April 6, 2016.

A memorial plaque is unveiled in honour of Const. Sarah Beckett during a ceremony in front of the West Shore RCMP detachment in Langford, B.C., on Wednesday, July 27, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/CHAD HIPOLITO

A memorial plaque is unveiled in honour of Const. Sarah Beckett during a ceremony in front of the West Shore RCMP detachment in Langford, B.C., on Wednesday, July 27, 2016.

RCMP officers, municipal police departments, EMS and uniformed enforcement agencies march along the Old Island Highway towards the Q Centre arena for the regimental funeral service for Const. Sarah Beckett on April 12, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

RCMP officers, municipal police departments, EMS and uniformed enforcement agencies march along the Old Island Highway towards the Q Centre arena for the regimental funeral service for Const. Sarah Beckett on April 12, 2016.

Police from across Vancouver Island stand along the Pat Bay highway as the body of RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett is taken to the airport in Saanich, B.C., Thursday, April 7, 2016.

THE CANADIAN PRESS

Police from across Vancouver Island stand along the Pat Bay highway as the body of RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett is taken to the airport in Saanich, B.C., Thursday, April 7, 2016.

Beckett, a married mother of two young boys, was a Mountie for 11 years and had just returned to her job in the West Shore RCMP detachment from maternity leave shortly before her death.

Thousands of people, including a long procession of police officers from across the country, turned out for Beckett's funeral in April.  

Colwood Mayor Carol Hamilton said she was at Thursday's hearing to support Beckett's family members, who attended court to hear the man's guilty pleas.

Hamilton, who was visibly emotional, said her 19-year-old son was killed by an impaired driver in 2003.

"Just like my son, it didn't have to happen."

