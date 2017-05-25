Internal politics could impact Green Party choice: UBC expert

There could be internal strife within the Green Party’s fledgling caucus should leader Andrew Weaver choose to throw his support behind the B.C. Liberals, according to one expert.

Weaver – whose party holds the balance of power in the legislature after this week’s final vote count confirmed a minority government – said he’ll decide by Wednesday whether to support Christy Clark’s Liberals or John Horgan’s NDP.

“British Columbians have put the burden of responsibility on us to do the right thing and we take that seriously,” he told media. “We’ve had productive conversations with the NDP and the B.C. Liberals. Those conversations are ongoing.”

The party has laid out several conditions for its support, including banning corporate and union donations from politics and electoral reform by switching to a proportional representation system.

Both Clark and Horgan have indicated a willingness to work with Weaver in exchange for his party’s support, but University of British Columbia political scientist Gerald Baier says the choice isn’t as simple as saddling up with whichever party offers the best deal.

The very balance of the Green’s three-person caucus – which includes Adam Olsen and Sonia Furstenau – could be at stake.

“It’s hard to read Andrew Weaver. I think he’s a pretty clever guy and he’s playing his cards close to his chest like a good poker player,” said Baier. “But Furstenau certainly seems to be leaning more to the NDP. Every indication seems to be that she was an opponent of the Liberal government on the things that drew her into politics in the first place. So if Weaver wants to support the Liberals, he’s got a caucus problem already.”

Should the Liberals – as Clark indicated – attempt to form government and force a vote of confidence, it could put Weaver in a tricky situation if they table a throne speech and budget that includes some of the Greens’ demands.

Baier said the internal dilemma highlights the two distinct wings of the Green Party, one that wants to implement institutional reform and one that is fiercely environmentalist.

“Weaver might be a bit more strategic and long-term thinker and support the ‘devil you know’ to get the long-term goals he wants,” said Baier. “He sees some advantage in advancing a democratic reform agenda, and Furstenau is clearly from the environmental side of it and that’s her priority.”

The Liberals currently hold 43 seats to the NDP’s 41 and the Greens’ three after May 9’s historic election.

In a statement Wednesday, Clark said her party had achieved a plurality in the legislature and a "responsibility to move forward and form a government."

"The final result reinforces that British Columbians want us to work together, across party lines, and get things done for them."

Horgan already supports banning big money from politics and proportional representation but, unlike Weaver, believes a referendum is necessary for any electoral reform.

He said he’s “optimistic” about striking a partnership with the Greens and believes they share much in common.

Vancouver Mayor Gregor Robertson indicated his preference for an NDP-Green government during a media conference Thursday.

“It looks like the Greens and NDP, if they combine and form a coalition, could form a new government in B.C. with an opportunity to deliver on the platforms they ran on, which is good news for Vancouver and the region,” Robertson, a former NDP MLA said. “We saw commitment to the key needs of Metro Vancouver, I think that's why voters in Metro Vancouver did not support the BC Liberal government.”

-with files from Jen St. Denis

Historic on all levels

The 2017 election will go down in history as a game-changer for British Columbia.

Not only is it the closest ever (just 1,566 votes separate the Liberals and the NDP in the popular vote) and ushers in the province’s first minority government in 65 years, it could also have massive long-term ramifications because of the rise of the Green Party, according to University of British Columbia political scientist Gerald Baier.

“What you talk about in political science literature – more in the U.S. than in Canada – is disruptive elections and this might be one,” he said.

At the very least, the results could herald the start of a legitimate three-party system if the Greens are able to grow on the 16 per cent of the popular vote they gained in this election going forward.

But should the Green Party’s demand for a proportional representation system be implemented by whichever party it chooses to support, Baier said the election would be “revolutionary.”