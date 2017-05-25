Overall Abbotsford crime rate dips but thefts from auto leap, say police

ABBOTSFORD, B.C. — Police in Abbotsford, B.C., say the overall crime rate in the city is dropping, compared with the 2016 rate, but theft from vehicles could drive the rate in the opposite direction.

The Abbotsford Police Department says in a news release that 859 thefts from vehicles have been reported his year, an eight per cent hike over the same period last year.

Police say April and May have seen the most alarming increases, with 207 incidents reported in April, making it the worst month for thefts from auto in a year.

In the first three weeks of May, 182 reports have been received, which police say marks a 48 per cent increase over the 123 incidents reported in May 2016.

Abbotsford police say they are using bait cars and bait merchandise to target the hardest hit areas of the city, and they are also focusing on known prolific criminals.