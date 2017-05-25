New West police officer studies colleagues’ attitude toward mental health

One police officer’s experience with a distraught family whose son had just been shot to death led him to study the stresses his colleagues face on an everyday basis and their attitudes toward seeking mental health support.

Detective Const. Art Wlodyka received his UBC Master’s degree in counselling psychology Thursday and says it’s just the first step in his goal of helping police forces provide better mental health support to staff and their families.

“There is a huge level of awareness that is happening right now as far as PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) and some of the other psychological challenges of policing,” he said.

“I think it’s going to be a matter of consistently maintaining that training and expanding it so it’s not only police officers but also family members so they can recognize signs and symptoms of their partners.”

Wlodyka surveyed 100 police officers in the Lower Mainland and found the majority had positive attitudes toward accessing mental health resources.

In fact, 87 per cent of respondents supported mandatory counselling and 92 per cent supported ongoing psychological training. That training would help officers recognize their own levels of stress and take the stigma of mental health away when talking with each other, explained Wlodyka.

Wlodyka, who works in New Westminster Police’s mental health unit, didn’t expect that level of acceptance.

“It was quite surprising. A lot of the research that is done in the policing world talks about an expectation that police officers are emotionally composed and stoic and virtually unaffected by these events.”

But many officers are affected by traumatic events. A Vancouver Police Union study found one in three officers showed symptoms of PTSD.

“Not being a robot, it’s hard,” said Wlodyka.

He says the event that stands out most for him is the couple of hours he spent with the father of a son who had died in his arms after being shot.

“My job as a responding officer at the hospital was to speak to them and explain that the dad wasn’t going to be able to change his clothes in case this clothes was to be used as evidence by the homicide investigators,” he said.

“I felt kind of helpless.”

He also recalled seeing a colleague fall into substance abuse and alcoholism after struggling to cope with work-related stress.

Now that the some in the local policing community are more open to using mental health resources, police forces need to ensure those resources are easily accessible, he said.

“The qualitative responses that officers gave were that when you need help, that help needs to be there right away, instead of having a month long waitlist. Another officer said help needs to be available nearby.”

Wlodyka did not study how many officers were able to access mental health support when they sought it, but he says he is open to the idea of going back to school for a doctorate degree.