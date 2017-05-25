Priest to hold blessing ceremony for Kitsilano fishing vessels
The annual event is held as part of Harbour Appreciation Day.
A Catholic priest will perform a blessing of the fishing fleet at the False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf.
The event, held this Saturday (May 27th) as part of Habour Appreciation Day, will feature $10 tuna or salmon burgers.
Two bands, Tommy West and Vinny Rambles, will be providing the entertainment.
The blessing and harbour appreciation day runs from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the False Creek Fisherman’s Wharf (1505 West 1st Ave.)
The wharf is located on the south side of False Creek between the Burrard and Granville bridges.