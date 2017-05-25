Daniel and Henrik Sedin to receive honorary degrees

Vancouver’s best known twins, Daniel and Henrik Sedin, will receive honorary degrees from Kwantlen Polytechnic University next Thursday.

The Sedins have been star players with the Vancouver Canucks for 17 years, leading the team through its ups and downs, including a heart-breaking Stanley Cup Final in 2011. Through it all, the pair has been generous to the community off the ice.

“I’m a Canucks fan, and it goes without saying the Sedins are exceptionally skilled players whose leadership, talent and hard work give the Canucks an edge that is unparalleled,” said Dr. Alan Davis, Kwantlen president and vice-chancellor.

“But what people may not know about the Sedins is that they demonstrate the same integrity and selflessness off the ice through their service to their communities, and in particular to children in those communities.”

The Sedins support several local organizations including Canuck Place Children’s Hospice, Canucks Autism Network and BC Children’s Hospital.