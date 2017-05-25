Vancity offers refunds to Pemberton ticketholders

Many would-be festivalgoers will have a hole in their wallet after Pemberton Music Festival organizer filed for bankruptcy, but ticketholders who happen to be Vancity members are in luck.

The credit union is offering refunds for anyone who bought Pemberton tickets with a Vancity credit card. About 175 people have taken advantage of the offer so far, according to a Vancity spokesperson.

“We didn’t want our members to take a financial hit for something that was obviously beyond their control. [These are] people who paid hundreds of dollars for the music festival,” said Darwin Sauer, vice president of digital solutions at Vancity.

While refunding people for fraudulent purchases is not unusual, crediting people’s accounts for a cancelled concert is. But Sauer called last week’s announcement that Pemberton Festival organizers had filed for bankruptcy “unique.”

“Usually when a concert cancels, the provider gives the concertgoers get their money back from the promoter,” he said.

“This is a unique situation. Therefore, we looked at it and we thought it’s only right that we work in the best interest of our members.”

Vancity members can receive a refund for Pemberton tickets by calling the credit union’s 24-hour customer service line for Visa cardholders (604-877-4999) and requesting a dispute for the charge. The refund may take two days or so, according to Sauer.