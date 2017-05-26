British Columbians prefer Greens to support NDP: Poll

Most British Columbians want to see the BC Green Party support an NDP government, according to a new poll.

Fifty-one per cent of people surveyed by pollster Insights West said Andrew Weaver’s party – which holds the balance of power in the legislature after May 9’s historic election – should either “probably” or “definitely” support John Horgan’s NDP to form government.

Just 38 per cent of people want to see the Greens support the incumbent BC Liberals, which won 43 seats in the election compared to the NDP’s 41.

Eleven per cent of respondents said they weren’t sure who the Greens should support.

Just where the Greens will steer their three votes in the Legislature remains an open question.

Weaver has promised to make a decision by Wednesday, when the writ drops on a new legislative session, but has publicly insisted he is open to working with either, or both, the Liberals and NDP.

All parties have been in negotiations behind closed doors to strike a deal.

The Greens have insisted that banning union and corporate donations from politics and moving on electoral reform, to a proportional representation system, are conditions of their support.

Weaver is in a position to make those demands after B.C.’s closest-ever election ushered in the province’s first minority government situation in over 60 years.

After the final vote was completed Wednesday night, just 1,566 votes separated Christy Clark’s Liberals and the NDP in the popular vote.

The Liberals earned 796,672 votes (40.36 per cent) to the NDP’s 795,106 (40.28 per cent).

The Green Party has its best-ever election, earning three seats and 332,387 votes across the provice (16.84 per cent).

It has previously only ever elected one MLA, leader Andrew Weaver.

The Insights West poll, released Friday, is based on an online study of 803 people from May 22 to May 25.