Health Canada approves four new supervised consumption sites

For the first time since Canada's only supervised drug consumption site opened in Vancouver in 2003, Health Canada is allowing four additional sites to operate in Vancouver and Montreal.

The move fulfills a promise from Jane Philpott, Canada's federal health minister, to support and expedite applications to open more of the sites. At supervised drug consumption sites, nurses are present as people take illicit drugs and can assist in case of an overdose as well as connect people to other health or social services. Insite at 139 E. Hastings in Vancouver, operated by Vancouver Coastal Health and the Portland Hotel Society, is currently the only site operating in the country.

The new locations approved today are:

Lookout Society Powell Street Getaway, Vancouver, BC (applicant: Vancouver Coastal Health Authority

Quibble Creek Sobering Assessment Centre, Surrey, BC (applicant: Fraser Health Authority)

Lookout Society – 135 A Street, Surrey, BC (applicant: Fraser Health Authority)

Mobile supervised consumption site (applicant : Centre intégré universitaire de santé et de services sociaux [CIUSSS] du Centre-Sud-de-l’Île-de-Montréal)

Stephen Harper's Conservative government attempted to shut InSite down, but a Supreme Court decision in 2011 ordered the government to exempt the clinic from prosecution for drug crimes. However, a strict Conservative-era federal law continued to make opening new sites extremely difficult.

On May 18, the federal government, now led by the Liberals, passed a bill that streamlines the process for opening a new supervised drug consumption site.

"International and Canadian evidence shows that, when properly established and maintained, supervised consumption sites save lives without increasing drug use or crime in the surrounding area," Health Canada said in a statement. "The evidence also shows that they decrease infections and the transmission of communicable disease, and can also decrease the use of emergency departments, as well as hospital admissions related to injection drug use."

A deadly overdose crisis, fuelled by the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, is currently killing four people every day in British Columbia. The death toll has also started to climb in other Canadian provinces.