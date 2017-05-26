Man lured to abandoned home in Richmond and robbed: RCMP

Richmond RCMP are on the hunt for two suspects who lured a man to an abandoned house then robbed and assaulted him.

The incident happened Wednesday, May 24 just before noon in the 12000 block of Blundell Road.

Police say the victim went into the abandoned home because the suspects said they needed help.

But once inside, the victim was assaulted and robbed.

The man suffered minor injuries during the assault.

Meanwhile, the suspects fled the scene in an older model grey Ford pick-up truck with trees hanging out the back.

Police in the area located a truck matching the description driving at a high rate of speed, and crossing over into oncoming traffic, near Williams Road and No. 4 Road.

The vehicle was then seen on Francis Road, where it stopped and one of the suspects was seen running away and jumping over a fence.

RCMP are seeking any witnesses and asking whether businesses have any video surveillance of the suspects or the vehicle.

The suspects are described as Caucasian males approximately 45- to 50-years old.

One has a medium building, black hair and was wearing a block hoodie pulled up.

The second had a slim build, shaved head and was wearing a black T-shirt and blue jeans.