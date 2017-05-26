Is a condo building like a tree? Speakers have their say on controversial Chinatown proposal

It’s a condo building proposal that has come to represent the gentrification fears of an entire community. Tonight is the third night of public hearing for a 12-storey building proposed for 105 Keefer. In return for extra height, Beedie has offered to sell 25 apartments to BC Housing for low-income seniors and offer a discounted rate for a seniors’ cultural centre space on the ground floor.

The site is currently a parking lot across the street from the Dr. Sun Yat Sen Classical Chinese Garden and is in front of a memorial to Chinese veterans. The proposal follows the construction of serveral condo buildings, where some units have been listed for up to $2 million. The area has traditionally been home to many low-income Chinese seniors.

Hundreds of people have signed up to speak at the public hearings and it’s unlikely the speakers will conclude tonight. Here is what some of the speakers had to say the evening of Thursday, May 25.

Colleen McGuinness, chair of City of Vancouver’s seniors advisory committee:

“We are concerned…we are opposed to this project. Of utmost concern is the matter of seniors’ housing. It was here the other night that Jean Swanson so elegantly and accurately summarized the financial limitations for the vast majority of seniors living in Chinatown…We do not support it as it fails in its commitment to provide for the most needy and benefits to the developer are too generous. Three stories of market accommodation in exchange for 25 affordable rental units, but only eight of those will provide for the very very needy at the low housing rate.”

Sunny Wong, a Vancouver resident and business owner:

“I grew up in Chinatown. It was a wonderful place to grow up. What perplexes me is how the leaders in Chinatown could have stood by and watched it deteriorate. Some of them have spoken at this meeting, and have the audacity to think one building will change Chinatown when they themselves couldn’t demonstrate their leadership and collaboration to continue Chinatown’s great legacy…

“Chinatown deserves to be governed by a set of bylaws that enshrines its cultural heritage, in the same way that Gastown and Granville Island enjoy their own recognized statuses… By allowing the rezoning to proceed, we are committing an act that has eroded society for the last 30 years: We have socialized risks and privatized returns. The result is record corporate profits, inequality and massive load on the public sector to meet societal needs.”

Mo Mojtabavi, Chinatown resident and an administrative assistant with Cushman and Wakefield:

“It’s undeniable that Chinatown is rich in culture. However, today’s Chinatown is not what it once was. Today’s Chinatown is evolving and is not the same place my parents would take us to visit in the 80s and 90s…

“This site is vacant. It has sat vacant for decades…this property has the opportunity to contribute to the economic growth of Chinatown and those who are in need of housing. Both seniors at below-market rates, and seniors, couples and families at market rates.

“This empty lot has been nothing but a nesting ground for crime. I as a young woman do not feel safe going through it at night.”

Celine Chuang, who works at the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre:

“I see the effects of gentrification every day. It seems everywhere you look, hand-painted signs and herbal shops are disappearing, in favour of hip eateries and luxury boutiques far out of reach of local residents. Rent is a rising tide, leaving isolated seniors vulnerable.”

Kim Li

“I’ve lived in five to six different Chinatowns. It’s very important to have this culture in Chinatown. It must be a healthy place…Out of so many Chinatowns that I’ve been, I’ve felt most uncomfortable in this Chinatown. There are a lot of buisinesses, but there seems to be a superficiality to it. The cultural context is not really there. I’m in support of a centre where the culture will be promoted.”

James Yu

“We should bring more vibrancy to the area by increasing the density and the multi-use of the area. Such is the case of this proposal. Even though building height might be a concern, it should not be a barrier in this accommodation of higher density. One more thing: there is a native tree of China planted within Dr. Sun Yat Sen Garden: a dawn redwood tree, like a sequoia, that can grow up to 160 feet in height. My question is: does this particular tree raise to its ultimate height that it would grow up to be? I think nature would take its course.”

(The twitter account for the Dr. Sun Yat Sen garden weighed in on Yu's comment: "Trees in the Garden ≠ condo.")

Siu Hing Pang

“Chinatown has become a haven for drug addicts. I think they should not stay in Chinatown. A lot of the visitors and tourist don’t want to come to Chinatown anymore, they’re just so afraid of the environment in Chinatown. Our seniors would like to have a centre.”

Rebecca Hartley

“Isolating people based on their income or social status not only fails to help them improve their lives, it actually leaves them worse off. The mixture of housing creates a space where people of all ages and backgrounds will interact, care for and learn from one another. The proposal demonstrates a respect for the character Chinatown…providing smaller retail spaces, which are better suited to local businesses.

“Many have spoken about what they fantasize may happen if this proposal isn’t approved: that it could be sold and eventually turned into social housing. However, the cold truth is there is a different alternative which is far more likely. Just next door at 137 Keefer Street, the developer has simply submitted a development application which allows for a nine storey building. That building will not offer no community spaces and no housing for seniors.”

June Chow, director of the Hoy Ping Benevolent Association

“The proposal contains 25 units of low-income seniors’ housing so that seniors may age in place. But people don’t age in place in a 300 to 400 square foot box. They do so within a community. So what good are the 25 units to seniors when the community they are in and around them is steadily erased?”

Nathan Edelson, former Vancouver city planner

"I’m here to speak in support of Beedie Living. I’ll explain why.

"I previously spoke in support of Chinatown height review, not because I agreed with its conclusions, but because after three years it had become a form of Vancouver planning torture and it was seriously dividing the community… My sense was it was better to see what several buildings looked like, so we could end this endless debate.

“Well, we’ve seen the results. Go down to Main and Keefer and spot the large buildings. Is their design really appropriate to Chinatown? Some contain a few units of social housing, but they primarily house others. At the retail level, which is particularly important, they contain large new facilities that are geared to the wider population…(like) the inevitable Starbucks. This has triggered speculation and a significant rise in commercial rents in the area that has driven out many of the cultural and historic uses.

“The key to a truly authentic revitalization of Chinatown is, we must pay serious attention not just to the design of buildings, but to their uses. Of particular importance is to house Chinese seniors, many of whom still speak the language, purchase traditional products and attract their children and grandchildren. There’s also a need for cultural spaces and the many innovative businesses that are attracted to the area.

“I had the honour of spending more than a year and a half working with Joe Wai, Henry Yu, Jan Walls and others to explore what this site might be, containing an interactive cultural facility, space for some of the emerging cultural organizations and considerable housing targeted to Chinese seniors. This is the third or fourth time we have had to speak out opposing proposals from Beedie Living on this site. So much energy has had to be put into both sides — it has become like the night of the Beedie Living dead, coming back time after time in a way that feels abusive of the community’s resilience and the work of staff.”