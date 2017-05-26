Vancouver launches consultations on housing plan

How can Vancouver become a place where people can afford to live?

That’s the big question at the heart of a public consultation launched Friday by the City of Vancouver as it tries to develop a new 10-year housing plan.

According to a statement from the city, it is looking for all Vancouver residents to provide feedback on what kinds of housing are needed in the city to meet the incomes and needs of people.

The city has set up a website, at www.vancouver.ca/housing, where people can complete an online survey, read about the city’s proposed plans and register for public events like the upcoming June 17 dialogue, “The Big Conversation – The Future of Housing in Vancouver”.

Consultations will continue through the summer, but city staff will report to council on initial feedback in July, where the city will propose interim 10-year housing targets to create “the right type” of housing needed in the city, according to the statement.

The city then hopes to develop a final Housing Vancouver Strategy later this year.

Vancouver already had a 10-year housing plan developed in 2012 but it was scrapped halfway in because of increasing unaffordability in the region.

The city proposed a “reset” of the plan, leading to the new round of consultations this year.

“It’s a critical time to boldly reset our approach to creating housing, with the affordability crisis impacting all incomes and neighbourhoods,” said Mayor Gregor Robertson in the statement. “As we look at all options to keep Vancouver affordable now and into the future, I want to hear ideas from all residents on how the city can best meet their housing needs.”