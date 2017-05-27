Police warn of deadly, unknown drug circulating in New Westminster, B.C.
NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. — Police are warning the public about a deadly strain of drug circulating in New Westminster, B.C.
Police say one person has died from the unknown drug and another person is in critical condition.
Both people bought the drug in a pill form from the same street drug dealer.
Sgt. Jeff Scott says drug users who find themselves not feeling well should seek medical attention immediately.
Police are continuing their investigation and anyone with information is asked to come forward.