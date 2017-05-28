'A shame…Nobody else does underwater rescues': Coast Guard defends scuttling dive team

The Canadian Coast Guard is defending its decision to scuttle its only dive rescue team last Thursday — laying off seven members of the 26-person crew at Sea Island, Richmond, and reassigning the rest.

A spokesperson told Metro that Vancouverites are safer at sea than they were two years ago thanks to a $1.5-billion ocean protection plan and a similar amount of boosted Coast Guard funding.



"Funding is not being cut, but rather re-directed," insisted spokesperson Michelle Imbeau in an email.

That's little comfort to current and retired members of the Coast Guard, who warned that ending the 20-year-old dive program will almost certainly put mariners' lives at risk because no one else in the region can perform the types of dangerous rescues the "highly skilled, highly trained" divers could perform, according to retired Kitsilano Coast Guard Station officer-in-charge Fred Moxey.

The federal Liberals made it a central election promise to Vancouverites that they'd reopen the Kitsilano station after it was shuttered by former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, sparking protests. It was reopened in 2015 by his successor, Justin Trudeau.

"I was with Trudeau for about 45 minutes in May just before the (federal) election," Moxey, who retired in 2008, said in a phone interview. "I briefed him about the operational areas of Kits base, and on a nautical chart he showed me where he used to swim at Jericho Beach and sail.

"He doesn’t know about this I’m sure … It’s just a shame to lose all that capacity — we’re going backward again."



The Sea Island Station's diving operations included everything from capsized recreational and fishing boats to overturned float planes, and passengers trapped inside vehicles that plunged into the water. The team also assisted in ensuring artificial reefs were safe, Moxey said.

"We started doing this over 20 years ago," he said. "And we’ve proved its need — we saved people before.

"They’re there for the safety of the public and mariners at sea. There is nobody else who does underwater rescues in Vancouver. If this happens, and they shut down the base, it’s really limiting their effectiveness in saving people’s lives."

Not so, countered the Coast Guard.

Although its Western Region assistant commissioner was unavailable Sunday for an interview, Imbeau said the decision to "discontinue" the diving capability at the Sea Island Base — the only one of its kind in all of Canada — was required by the federal Liberal government's 2016 budget, which required the Coast Guard to conduct "a thorough review of its programs and services."

"The review determined that (Department of Fisheries and Oceans) and the Coast Guard require ongoing investments to maintain the delivery of critical services to Canadians," Imbeau explained, "services that save lives, protect the marine environment, create jobs and drive sustainable economic growth."

It's not the first time the dive team came under budgetary threat. It was initially axed in the early 2000s, but after several fatal incidents was re-opened and expanded.

"But every time they look to start cutting back, they go after it again," Moxey lamented. But he said current Coast Guard members have told him that the move won't even save much money, certainly nowhere near the $500,000 savings as some media have reported. "You need that number of crew to go out on patrol anyway, so they’re actually not going to save much.