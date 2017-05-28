Saanich driver intentionally crashing into cars, allege police

A 40-year old Saanich resident is in custody after police allege she purposely drove into several cars, including police cars Saturday night.

Saanich police first heard of the driver's behaviour at 10:30 p.m. Saturday after reports say she intentionally collided with an occupied car on the 1500 block of Church Street, injuring the other driver. The suspect fled before police arrived in a mid-size hatchback vehicle, according to a Saanich police release.

She continued to purposely strike other vehicles using her car in Victoria and Oak Bay, according to local police departments. Officers there tried to stop her but were unsuccessful.

At about 11:30 p.m., police spotted the suspect back in Saanich and when they tried to stop her car, she crashed into a ditch. She then fled on foot but police K-9 and traffic units were able to apprehend her.

The suspect was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

"With the amount of occupied vehicles hit by the female driver it is amazing that nobody suffered any major injuries during this situation," said Cst. Damian Kowalewich in a written release.