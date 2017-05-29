B.C. Green party strikes deal with NDP

Andrew Weaver and the B.C. Green Party have made their move and handed the province’s reins over to John Horgan and the NDP.

The two party leaders (who were spotted at a rugby game together over the weekend) stood at the legislature’s golden gates Monday afternoon to announce they have struck a deal to form government after extensive negotiations since May 9th's historic election.

The NDP won 41 seats in the election, while the Greens garnered three, giving them the balance of power in the legislature.

The BC Liberals, which will see their 16-year rule over the province end becasue of the agreement, won 43 seats.

Immediately after the preliminary election results were in, Weaver told media he was open to working with either party provided they meet several key Green conditions.

Two of those were banning union and corporate donations from politics and move toward a proportional representation electoral system – measures that were already supported by the NDP in its platform.

The deal comes before Wednesday’s writ drop, signaling the start of a new legislative session.

Premier Christy Clark said last week the Liberals still intend to form government.



The Greens and NDP would be in a position to topple a Liberal government in a vote of confidence as soon as they table a throne speech or budget, and would then ask the province's lieutenant-government for a chance to govern.

