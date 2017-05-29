Potentially impaired driver hit 3 people near Granville Island
Two teenagers and one senior were taken to hospital after a driver ran a red light at West 4th Ave. and Anderson St., near the entrance to Granville Island
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Police are investigating a 21-year old driver for impaired driving after he allegedly ran a red light and hit three pedestrians just outside Granville Island Sunday.
The three victims, two teenage boys and one senior, were crossing the road around 5 p.m. at West 4th Avenue and Anderson Street when a blue Mazda hit them. They were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
It appears the pedstrians were crossing on a green light and that the driver ran a red light before hitting them, Vancouver police spokesperson Jason Doucette said in a emailed statement.
The driver is not in custody at this time.