Potentially impaired driver hit 3 people near Granville Island

Two teenagers and one senior were taken to hospital after a driver ran a red light at West 4th Ave. and Anderson St., near the entrance to Granville Island

Three people were taken to hospital after they were hit by a car near Granville Island. Police say the driver may have been impaired.

Jennifer Gauthier/Metro

Police are investigating a 21-year old driver for impaired driving after he allegedly ran a red light and hit three pedestrians just outside Granville Island Sunday. 

The three victims, two teenage boys and one senior, were crossing the road around 5 p.m. at West 4th Avenue and Anderson Street when a blue Mazda hit them. They were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

It appears the pedstrians were crossing on a green light and that the driver ran a red light before hitting them, Vancouver police spokesperson Jason Doucette said in a emailed statement.

The driver is not in custody at this time. 

