Potentially impaired driver hit 3 people near Granville Island

Police are investigating a 21-year old driver for impaired driving after he allegedly ran a red light and hit three pedestrians just outside Granville Island Sunday.

The three victims, two teenage boys and one senior, were crossing the road around 5 p.m. at West 4th Avenue and Anderson Street when a blue Mazda hit them. They were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It appears the pedstrians were crossing on a green light and that the driver ran a red light before hitting them, Vancouver police spokesperson Jason Doucette said in a emailed statement.