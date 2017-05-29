RCMP search for missing paraglider, 70, on mountainside near Bridal Falls
RCMP officials say the search is in its early stages, and they have contacted the Mounties' air services in Comox for help.
AGASSIZ, B.C. — Searchers are scouring a mountainside near Bridal Falls, B.C., for a missing paraglider.
RCMP received a report early Monday that a 70-year-old man from Agassiz didn't return home from a paragliding trip on Sunday.
Police say the search for the man covers an extensive area in the region of Elk Mountain in Chilliwack.
RCMP Sgt. Darren Rennie says the search is in its early stages and they have contacted the Mounties' air services in Comox for help.