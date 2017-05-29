'Unprecedented': 6 explainers on B.C. NDP-Green pact, minority government

It's now official: Andrew Weaver's Green Party of British Columbia have chosen their prom date to the next Legislature sitting. And it's B.C. New Democratic Party leader John Horgan.



"In the end we had to make a difficult decision," Weaver told reporters Monday afternoon, "a decision that we felt was in the best interest of British Columbia today.

"That decision was for the B.C. Greens to work with the B.C. NDP to provide a stable minority government over the four-year term of this next session."

But how does what Horgan called an "unprecedented" deal actually work? What's next? Is Christy Clark still premier? And what's the deal with the Lieutenant Governor?



In the weeks since election day, Metro Vancouver's team of journalists investigated these big questions and more, and we offer this refresher to help you brush up on B.C.'s new historic political reality.

But it means that B.C. Liberal Premier Christy Clark will only remain in her position until she can test the "confidence" — or support — of all MLAs when she reconvenes the Legislature. And if she can't secure the most votes there, the Lieutenant Governor can ask the two opposition parties to take a turn at testing out their voting power in the house.

As Metro's Wanyee Li reports, a minority government would give the Green party the ability to push through some of their policies, according to one University of B.C. political science professor. In fact, this exact strategy has been tried by the Greens many times in Europe, she finds.

Metro reporter Jen St. Denis investigates how the party with the fewest seats suddenly has the biggest role to play in shaping the tone and policies of the new government.

It's not exactly written in stone what has to happen next, since Clark remains premier until she either resigns or loses a confidence vote in the Legislature. But how soon does she actually have to call MLAs back to Victoria, and can she stay in power until then? Reporter David Ball asks the experts.

As B.C. faced the possibility of its first minority government in 65 years for the last three weeks, Metro's Jen St. Denis reports on how the B.C. Liberals and NDP worked hard to make nice with the provincial Greens, who now hold the balance of power.