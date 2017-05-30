High lakes, variable weather, mean no foreseeable end to Okanagan flood: district
KELOWNA, B.C. — Officials with the City of Kelowna say gusty winds are the latest threat that could add to flooding woes in the Central Okanagan.
City spokesman Tom Wilson says winds of up to 25 kilometres per hour are forecast to continue into Wednesday.
Winds have the potential to whip up waves or cause a surge into already inundated areas beside Okanagan Lake.
Wilson says crews are working to improve flood protection at the south end of the William Bennett Bridge connecting Kelowna and West Kelowna.
A news release from the Central Okanagan Regional District says Okanagan Lake was two centimetres higher than it was on Monday, and 10 centimetres above historic flood levels recorded in 1948.
Sandbagging continues throughout the region and the regional district says flooding of area lakes and streams will persist for some time, but it has also lifted an evacuation order for two properties on the west side of Okanagan Lake just north of Fintry. (CKFR)
