High lakes, variable weather, mean no foreseeable end to Okanagan flood: district

KELOWNA, B.C. — Officials with the City of Kelowna say gusty winds are the latest threat that could add to flooding woes in the Central Okanagan.

City spokesman Tom Wilson says winds of up to 25 kilometres per hour are forecast to continue into Wednesday.

Winds have the potential to whip up waves or cause a surge into already inundated areas beside Okanagan Lake.

Wilson says crews are working to improve flood protection at the south end of the William Bennett Bridge connecting Kelowna and West Kelowna.

A news release from the Central Okanagan Regional District says Okanagan Lake was two centimetres higher than it was on Monday, and 10 centimetres above historic flood levels recorded in 1948.