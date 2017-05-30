Premier Clark to set stage for NDP-Green government ‘as quickly as I can’

Premier Christy Clark said she won’t stand in the way of a transition of power after the NDP and Green Party struck a deal to form a minority government.

Speaking to media for the first time since the deal was announced, Clark said it is her duty to call the Legislature as soon as possible so the house can test the confidence of government.

“We will live up to those responsibilities that we have, the responsibilities that voters have asked us to carry out,” Clark said. “We have a duty to meet the house. I intend to do that in very short order, certainly before the end, and maybe closer to the beginning, to the month of June.

If there is going to be a transition of power in this province – and it certainly seems like there will be – it shouldn’t be done behind closed doors. It should be done in public, in the people’s house.”

Clark showed no signs of leaving politics when asked if she will resign after May 9’s election results ended the Liberals’ 16-year run in government.

“What I said before the election remains true. I am happy to take on any job that the voters give me,” she said. “Should the government fail the test of confidence in the house, as seems more than likely, I would be given the job of leader of the opposition. I am more than ready and willing to take that job on.”