Crumbling Balmoral floors may not be able to support full bathtubs, tenants told

One of the city’s two most notorious single-room occupancy hotels is in such bad structural shape that tenants are being told not to fill up the bathtubs for fear the extra weight could put too much pressure on crumbling floors.

The problems are so bad that it is possible the tenants may have to be relocated.

The city has been trying a “carrot” approach to get the Sahota family, who own the Regent and Balmoral Hotels, to fix the dilapidated structures, which tenants complain are infested with rats and cockroaches, have chronically broken toilets, lack heat and hot water, blocked safety exits — and many other problems.

The hotels at East Hastings and Main house some of Vancouver’s poorest and most marginalized residents, many of whom have addiction and mental health issues and where violence and property damage is common.

The city has struggled to get the Sahotas to properly maintain the buildings for decades. Recently, city building officials have been trying to work with the Sahotas to get them to hire properly trained tradesmen and employ a professional security company. Kaye Krishna, the city’s manager of building, development and licensing, said the approach is better than having the Sahotas spend money fighting the city in court, rather than reinvesting in their buildings, as has happened in the past.

However, a recent visit to the Balmoral found “significant safety concerns.” City staff detailed the problems in a press release sent May 30. The city says a May 29 inspection showed there are major structural concerns and staff have hired “external professionals” to provide an independent review.

Several fire watches have been put in place by Vancouver Fire and Rescue this month, once because a fire on the sixth floor made the because the sprinkler system inoperable for a time, and a second time because a standpipe was not functioning, meaning it would not have been possible to turn the water on to “house hose lines.” A third fire watch was put in place when the fire department found there were holes in fire separations.

The city goes on to say:

“When the City has the complete assessment of the fire and structural systems in the building, repairs will be ordered, which may require partial or full relocation of tenants. City staff will meet with the building owners to discuss next steps in meeting their responsibilities under the Residential Tenancy Act and to provide alternate accommodation should it become necessary. City staff will continue to update tenants as information becomes available, and also to support tenants as necessary and ensure the Sahota family is held accountable.”