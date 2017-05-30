Two cyclists in hospital after crash in Vancouver

A 62-year old cyclist is in critical condition after colliding with another cyclist at a red light in Mount Pleasant Monday night. They were not wearing helmets at the time, according to Vancouver police.

He was riding his bike northbound with a woman on Yukon around 9:45 p.m. When she stopped at 7th Avenue he wasn't able to stop in time, crashing into her and falling to the ground.

A BC Ambulance Supervisor happened to be nearby whuen the two collided and provided first aid before they were taken to hospital.