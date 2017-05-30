News / Vancouver

Vancouver cyclist critically injured after colliding with second bike

VANCOUVER — A cyclist has been severely injured after colliding with another bicyclist in Vancouver.

Const. Jason Doucette issued a release saying the 62-year-old man was riding behind a 64-year-old Vancouver woman when she stopped for a traffic light.

Police say the unnamed man could not stop in time and slammed into the stationary cyclist, knocking both to the ground.

Neither person was wearing a helmet.

Doucette says both were rushed to hospital, where the woman was treated for minor injuries but the man remains in critical condition.

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Vancouver Views

More...