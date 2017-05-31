City needs to pay to fix up Balmoral Hotel, says DTES advocate

A longtime Downtown Eastside tenant organizer fears the residents of the Balmoral Hotel could find themselves homeless if the city doesn’t properly manage extensive repairs to the 109-year-old building.

“If the city allows the Sahotas to empty the building, that building will stay empty for a long long time,” said Wendy Pedersen, a tenant organizer with the SRO Collective.

“And then we’ll have lost 175 precious low-income rentals that we can’t afford to lose.”

The Balmoral and Regent Hotels, owned by the infamous Sahota family, top the City of Vancouver’s list of worst single room occupancy hotels. The landlord has a decades-long history of failing to do repairs or hiring unqualified tenants to do maintenance, and of not responding to city orders to do necessary repairs.

Now conditions at the Balmoral have reached a new low. A recent inspection by the city has found serious structural problem caused by water damage. Tenants have been warned not to use the bathtubs because of concern about the “deteriorated” floors in the bathrooms.

The city has now hired an engineering firm to conduct a structural review, and is warning that tenants may have to relocate in order for structural and fire system repairs to be completed.

That concerns Pedersen, who says she was the one who notified the city, and then the police, when workers told her of a rotten structural beam in the basement of the hotel in 2016. That beam and other rotten beams have now been fixed, Petersen said.

“We aren’t worried about the building collapsing and the city’s not worried about the buildings collapsing, they’re just worried about the interior rot in the bathrooms right now,” Pedersen said.

“Nobody’s missing the tubs because the tubs are never usable, because they’re broken. The bathrooms have been pretty much unusable for years, if not decades.

So there are a lot of plumbing problems and there are leaks, but I don’t think people are in more danger than they were in a year ago or five years ago.”

Pedersen is calling on the city to do all the necessary repair work, with the residents in place if possible, and then bill the Sahotas. The Sahotas might take the city to court and they might even win, but Pedersen argues it’s an investment the city should make for the vulnerable people who have lived in the Balmoral, some for as long as 10 years, in deplorable conditions.

She compared the financial outlay to the city’s decision to take on the financial risk of the Olympic Village when the development went into receivership following the 2008 financial crisis.

“People don’t want temporary housing,” Pedersen said.

“The city could say that those people can come back but we’ll lose track of those tenants because some of them are super vulnerable, like they have pneumonia or serious drug addictions.”

Pedersen is also suggesting the province, which she said is already paying rent to the Sahotas through social assistance cheques, lease the building so it can be properly managed.

“Right now they have the worst property management company on the planet,” she said.