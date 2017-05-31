B.C. girls soccer team disqualified from provincials because players deemed too young

Elizabeth and Victoria Henne were supposed to be playing the first round of the B.C. senior girls’ high school soccer provincials Thursday morning but instead they are staying home in Christina Lake because of what the community calls a technicality.

The division A soccer team from Grand Forks Secondary included two Grade 7 students from a nearby elementary school because there wasn’t enough interest at the high school, which has 300 students.

That detail disqualified them from competing in this weekend’s provincials in Kelowna because the two Grade 7 students were not allowed to play at the secondary school level, rendering the entire team ineligible for the provincials, according to BC School Sports (BCSS) rules.

But recruiting two players from a nearby elementary school was the only way the Grand Forks wolves would have enough people to form a team.

Goalkeeper Elizabeth Henne, 17, was devastated when she was told she and her team would not be heading to provincials.

“I thought, this isn’t true, this must be a rumour. We won,” she told Metro.

“We worked for it and I’ve been trying to go to provincials since I was in Grade 8. Then it was taken out of our hands.”

She says the news hit the Grade 7 team members especially hard.

“I feel bad for them because they think it’s their fault and it’s not.”

Elizabeth’s father, Bill Henne, says BCSS board should have made an exception for a rural community like Grand Forks, where it is a struggle to find enough players for many school sports.

“The girls had the opportunity to go, except there was a technical detail,” he said.

“Just because we’re a small area doesn’t mean we shouldn’t suffer. Sport is really hard here.”

All three of his daughters, who are triplets, and his son, play a variety of sports ranging from volleyball to basketball to soccer. But it can be difficult when the triplets make up half of the team, said Bill Henne.

“If you can’t keep the kids here, enthusiastic about sports, they fade away.”

In an email to Mike Phelane, coach of the girls’ soccer team at Grand Fork’s Secondary, BC School Sports president Mike Allina detailed why the organization would not make an exception for the team.

“The BCSS Board and Staff have received criticism in the past few years for the inconsistent handling of these types of situations. The member schools, as the rule making body for the organization have expressed a desire for the rules to be applied as they are passed,” he wrote.

Allina applauded the sportsmanship from the region’s schools in general, referring to the three letters of support from the other school soccer teams in West Kootenay – teams that would benefit from the wolves’ disqualification.

He acknowledged it was a difficult decision and called the situation “truly unfortunate.”

“The Board acknowledges that this was a mistake by adults, and agree it is very difficult for the student-athletes, parents, coaches and administration to see those mistakes affect children so directly.”

But Phelan says the board could have handled it better.

“I don’t think they had to smash us with a sledge hammer when they could have simply penalized me – but the whole team? It’s like throwing someone in jail for a crime they didn’t commit,” he told Metro.