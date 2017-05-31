Kinder Morgan in cross-hairs of proposed B.C. NDP, Green government

Texas oil giant Kinder Morgan’s sigh of relief this winter, after Premier Christy Clark gave her final approval to its Trans Mountain Expansion, likely turned into a long-held breath since election night May 9.

It still had a major hurdle to overcome: raise enough money to actually build the $7.4-billion project, which would triple the flow of diluted bitumen oil from Alberta’s oil sands across B.C., and increase tanker traffic sevenfold. Tuesday was its big day: it's initial public offering of $1.7 billion shares.



But on Tuesday, another hurdle arose: the B.C. NDP forged an agreement with the Green Party that put Kinder Morgan squarely in the crosshairs — if the Lieutenant Governor hands the reins of government to opposition parties following a confidence vote in the Legislature expected next month.

The pact is explicit in what the two parties promised if given power:

“Immediately employ every tool available to the new government to stop the expansion of the Kinder Morgan pipeline, the seven-fold increase in tanker traffic on our coast, and the transportation of raw bitumen through our province,” the deal stated.

Coincidentally, Tuesday was also the day that the firm hoped to raise $1.7 billion to proceed with its final investment decision, paving the way for construct to start. It set the share price at just $17, but throughout the day of trading never reached that. Nonetheless, the firm was pleased.

“This is an exciting day for our customers for communities and for the many individuals who are relying on this project to deliver jobs and economic benefits to their communities,” said president Ian Anderson. “This securing of financing for the project demonstrates the need for and interest in the opportunity for Canada to have better access to world markets.”

But the fine print of the company’s Initial Public Offering gave stark warning about exactly what appears about to transpire in B.C.: a change in B.C.’s government away from the pro-pipeline B.C. Liberals — to whom Kinder Morgan and associated firms donated more than $500,000 since 2005.

“Changes in government, loss of government support, public opposition and the concerns of special interest groups and non-governmental organizations,” the company’s share-sell prospectus stated, “may expose the business to higher costs, delays or even project cancellations…

“The quashing of the NEB recommendation or the Governor in Council’s approval, the revocation of permits, additional significant regulatory reviews, significant changes to the Trans Mountain Expansion Project plans or the imposition of further obligations or restrictions, could materially impact the overall feasibility or economic benefits of the Trans Mountain Expansion Project.”