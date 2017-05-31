Mayors call on new B.C. government to take quick action on transit

The new provincial government hasn’t even pulled into the station yet, but Metro Vancouver regional mayors already have an urgent list of transit needs for John Horgan and Andrew Weaver to address.

In order for the mayors’ 10-year transit plan to remain on schedule, an NDP-Green minority government will have to move quickly to come up with a new revenue source for the new Pattullo Bridge replacement project if tolls from the Port Mann and Golden Ears bridges will be eliminated as promised.

“There is no doubt that the tolling policy being put forward has put a significant gap in what was anticipated to be a major funding source for that bridge,” said New Westminster Mayor Jonathan Cote. “We need to make sure that the Pattullo Bridge has a financial commitment by the end of this year to ensure that the bridge can remain open without having to close it before the new bridge is finished.”

The incumbent Liberal government has thus far not committed funding for the Pattullo Bridge, which is at the end of its lifespan, insisting it was waiting on a business case before moving forward.

The accord signed between the NDP and Green parties promised its minority government would work collaboratively with the mayors’ council to fulfill the 10-year transit plan, but no specifics were given.

“There’s a lot of work to be done to take that accord and that commitment and turn them into real, deliverable projects, which we know we need to have,” said Cote. “Other than the initial positive signs, we haven’t had details yet in terms of what those commitments mean.”

Earlier this week the mayors released a 90-day action plan for whoever ends up forming government in Victoria.